MMA Twitter reacts to epic PFL champs vs. Bellator champs announcement
MMA Twitter is loving the new PFL announcement.
By Amy Kaplan
On Tuesday, Jan. 16, the PFL announced the blockbuster highly-anticipated PFL champions vs. Bellator champions fight card.
Announced for the event are 4 champ vs. champ match-up, plus several showcase bouts and the pro debut of Biaggio Ali Walsh.
The entire card can be found below.
It all happens on Feb. 24 from Saudi Arabia and the MMA community giddy with excitement over the fights.
PFL x Bellator fight card
PPV Card - ESPN+ PPV and DAZN - 3 pm ET
- Heavyweight Champion vs. Champion Bout: Renan Ferreira (PFL World Champ) vs. Ryan Bader (Bellator Champ)
- Middleweight Champion vs. Champion Bout: Impa Kasanganay (PFL Light Heavyweight World Champ) vs. Johnny Eblen (Bellator Champ)
- Welterweight Champion vs. Champion Bout: Magomed Magomedkerimov (PFL World Champ) vs. Jason Jackson (Bellator Champ)
- Featherweight Champion vs. Champion Bout: Jesus Pinedo (PFL World Champ) vs. Patricio Pitbull (Bellator Champ)
- Heavyweight Showcase Bout: Bruno Cappelozza (former PFL World Champ) vs. Vadim Nemkov (former Bellator Champ)
- Light Heavyweight Showcase Bout: Thiago Santos (PFL title contender) vs. Yoel Romero (Bellator title contender)
- Lightweight Showcase Bout: Clay Collard (PFL title contender) vs. AJ McKee (former Bellator Champ)
Early Card - ESPNEWS and ESPN+ (US) - 12 pm ET
- Featherweight Showcase Bout: Gabriel Braga (PFL title contender) vs. Aaron Pico (Bellator title contender)
- Lightweight Showcase Bout: Biaggio Ali Walsh (Pro Debut) vs. Chris Morris (Pro Debut)
- Lightweight Showcase Bout: Claressa Shields vs. Kelsey DeSantis
- Featherweight Showcase Bout: Abdullah Al-Qahtani vs. Edukondal Rao
- Amateur Flyweight Bout: Malik Basahel vs. Vinicius Pereira