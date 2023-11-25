MMA Twitter reacts to Derek Brunson's PFL debut win (Video)
Derek Brunson defeated Ray Cooper III after surviving a near first-round knockout.
By Amy Kaplan
Ray Cooper III almost knocked out Derek Brunson in the first round with a wild shot while Brunson was holding his leg. But he was able to recover and then ended the ground nearly finishing Cooper with ground and pound.
In the second, it was all dominance from Brunson, but he wasn't able to get the finish. The third round round started with Cooper in control on the ground, but without a finish, he had no hope of winning the fight. The whole three round affari closed with Brunson in control.
Brunson won on all three scorecards
Here's how Twitter reacted to Brunson's promotional debut.
Brunson announced he'd asked to be released from his UFC contract and then promptly announced he'd signed with the Professional Fighters League. His debut was announced versus longtime returning former champion Ray Cooper III who has not fought for the promotion in over a year and a half.
The fight, contested at 186 pounds, served as an issue for Cooper after he failed to make weight for the fight. This was surprising as he'd fought at 170 pounds much of his career.