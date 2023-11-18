MMA Twitter reacts to controversial no contest in Trey Ogden vs. Nikolas Motta fight
Fans are in an uproar over the no contest in the Trey Ogden UFC Vegas 82 fight.
By Amy Kaplan
In the UFC Vegas 83 preliminary fight between Trey Ogden and Nikolas Motta controversy errupted when the referee stopped the fight in the third round. It appeared as though referee Mike Beltran thought Motta was out, but when he pulled Odgen off him it was clear Motta was not out.
Fans were upset when the fight was called off but even more upset when the fight was then declared a no contest, thus ripping the win bonus from Ogdon who was just two minutes away from earning a decision win.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the fight.
The results of the fight may be changed and we'll be sure to update you if that happens.