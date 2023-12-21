MMA Twitter reacts to Colby Covington's latest conspiracy theory
Colby Covington thinks the UFC 296 judges scored against him because of Donald Trump.
By Amy Kaplan
Wait for it.
Colby Covington thinks he lost at UFC 296 because he supports Donald Trump. He actually said that, more than once even.
During his post-0fight press conference, he said the judges went against him due to his support of the controversial former United States president, he then went on FOX News and said it again.
"I thought I had the win. I thought I did enough but y'know, the judges have never favored me. They hate me because I support Trump and y'know everyone hates Trump in this building so y'know it is what it is. Life goes on."
And MMA Twitter cannot stop with the side eye.
“The judges have never favored me. They hate me because I support Trump,” he said.
He's delusional since he was dominated in pretty much every second of the five-round fight. But Covington isn't generally rooted in reality.