MMA Twitter reacts to another massive knockout for Biaggio Ali Walsh (Video)

Biaggio Ali Walsh continues to impress, but when will he turn pro?
By Amy Kaplan
The grandson of Muhammad Ali continues to impress with yet another finish. This time Biaggio Ali Walsh got the win in the second round when he knocked out his opponent who faceplanted in response.
He then used his time on the microphone to call out for support for Palestine and said the truth will be learned.
Ali Walsh was riding a five-fight win streak heading into the fight with Lopez, who was undefeated at 3-0. Ali Walsh has been groomed as an amateur, winning four of his previous four PFL appearances, all by finish.
He's mentioned that, if he won this fight, it would probably be the time to turn professional.
“God willing, I put this guy to sleep in November, and I’m going to sit down with my coach and see what he thinks is next,” Ali Walsh told reporters at a media scrum at Xtreme Couture in early November. “I like to listen to him, I’m still a baby. He has so much more knowledge than I do. This is not a sport to rush in, but personally, if you were to just ask me individually, I think after this next fight I get the win, God willing, I think I’ll be ready to go pro.”
He said on the mic that he wasn't sure what his next move would be.
