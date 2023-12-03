MMA Twitter reacts to Arman Tsarukyan's quick knockout of Beneil Dariush (Video)
Arman Tsarukyan stops Beneil Dariush in just 64 seconds in the main event at UFC Austin.
By Adam Stocker
Arman Tsarukyan defeated Beneil Dariush via KO (knee and punches), Round 1 - 1:04 at UFC Austin on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, live from Moody Center in Austin, TX.
"For sure, I was expecting to win by knockout. I wanted to get the knockout and get a title shot. I want to say thank you, Beneil. He is the most respectful guy in the division. Hopefully, the next fight will be for the title. If not, I'll fight next month," said Tsarukyan.
Tsarukyan landed a knee and followed it up with a right hook that dropped Dariush. Tsarukyan jumped on top and immediately finished the fight. The knockout impressed many UFC fighters who took to social media to praise Tsarukyan.
Tsarukyan was coming off a two fight win streak, holding recent wins over Joaquim Silva and Damir Ismagulov. His win over Dariush was arguably the biggest of his career so far.
Dariush was hoping to bounce back from a loss over Charles Oliveira, having gone eight in a row before meeting the former champion.