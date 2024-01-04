MMA Twitter reacts to Paddy Pimblett's new look (Photo)
Fatty Paddy is back already.
By Amy Kaplan
MMA Twitter is in shock after Paddy Pimblett shares New Year's Eve photos looking large.
The UFC lightweight is known to balloon up in weight between fights but fans were surprised to see how quickly he put on the weight.
"Happy new year from me and mine everyone," he wrote on the post. "Hope yous all had a beltar festive season and have an even better 2024 lots of love the Pimbletts."
On Instagram people took to the comments to share their thoughts.
"Holy f*ck bro how are you huge already," someone wrote.
Someone else wrote, "I don’t understand how this is humanly possible" and other fan commented, "How tf did he gain weight already."
Pimblett fought Tony Ferguson at 155 pounds on Dec. 16, he defeated the UFC veteran via decision.