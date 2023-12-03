MMA Twitter heaps praise after Deiveson Figueiredo shines in bantamweight debut
Twitter reactions to Deiveson Figueiredo's win over Rob Font at UFC Austin.
By Jaren Kawada
In one of the more intriguing fights of UFC Austin, Deiveson Figueiredo made his highly-anticipated bantamweight debut against Rob Font.
Figueiredo entered the fight having just lost the UFC flyweight title to Brandon Moreno. The fight was their fourth time sharing the octagon, likely ending one of the most iconic rivalries in MMA history. Once the bout with Font begins, it will be the first time Figueiredo will be fighting someone other than Moreno since submitting Alex Perez in 2020.
Font has been a UFC top 10 bantamweight since 2020 when the Boston Cartel pupil TKO'd Marlon Moraes. Font is coming off of a dominant loss to Cory Sandhagen on short notice, but emphatically knocked out rising prospect Adrian Yañez the fight prior.
Despite being a former champion, Figueiredo entered the fight as a slight underdog as the shorter man. Font also held a three-inch reach advantage which appeared to be significant on paper due to his tendency to box and fight behind his jab.
Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Rob Font result
Though the Brazilian did not enter the division with an eye-opening knockout, the former champion still put the division on notice. Figueiredo hurt Font in each of the three rounds, nearly knocking the Boston native down in the third before maintaining top position for the rest of the fight.
Though Font has struggled with power throughout his career, he has typically been a high-volume striker. However, he was not able to find as much success landing on the faster Figueiredo who remained active in circling the octagon for almost the entire 15 minutes.
Fans and fighters alike took notice of Figueiredo's performance, as the two-time flyweight champion appears to have re-ignited his career as a new bantamweight contender. Many other UFC bantamweights were attracted by the performance and took the opportunity to call out the Brazilian star.
Here is how the rest of the UFC roster reacted to Deiveson Figueiredo's bantamweight debut.