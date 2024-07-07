MMA Twitter left disappointed with Anthony Pettis vs. Chris Avila (Video)
By Amy Kaplan
On Saturday, July 6, former UFC champion Anthony Pettis stepped into the boxing ring with Chris Avila on the main card of the Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal boxing card.
Unfortunately the fight wasn't as exciting as fans had hoped and they went six rounds amid booing from the crowd for most of the fight. Here's what MMA Twitter thought of the match.
The judges awarded the fight to Avila with scores of 58-56, 59-55, 59-55. "I knew I was going to outbox him," Avila said after the fight. "It felt great, there was a lot of energy out there in the arena. This was a great opponent to get a win over. It feels really good to get the win for my team and everyone who's supported me.
Pettis has been undefeated in his last two appearances. He won a boxing fight in 2023 when he fought Roy Jones Jr. on a Masvidal Boxing card. He then fought a karate match versus Benson Henderson at Karate Combat and won that as well. He hasn't fought in MMA since he lost at back-to-back fights versus Stevie Ray in 2022. Pettis is thought to be fighting PFL's French star Cedric Doumbe next, but no fight has been made official between the two.
Before the fight, Pettis had teased a nig name ahead if he was able to get a big win over Avila. “I’m trying to stay busy boxing. I’ve got this July 6 boxing fight and then I have another pretty big name that’s an opportunity in boxing as long as I go f*ck up Avila on July 6," Pettis told MMA Fighting. “My next fight after this one, a boxer currently competing in boxing and ranked. There’s already a name in mind. I have to go be impressive and then there’s a name in mind.”
Avila is part of Team Nate Diaz and has won seven in a row with victories over the likes of Jeremy Stephens, Anthony Taylor, and Jake Bostwick. His focus has been solely boxing and it showed tonight as he outclassed Pettis, fairly easily.