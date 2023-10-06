MMA Twitter remembers the historic moment between Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229
It's been five years since Khabib Nurmagomedov beat Conor McGregor at UFC 229.
By Amy Kaplan
Many consider the fight between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov as the turning point in both men's careers. Some mark McGregor's loss to Nurmagomedov as the beginning of his downfall and others think Nurmagomedov's win and the post-fight brawl afterward as the star of his climb to superstardom.
No matter what you think of the day, if you were an MMA fan on Oct. 6, 2018, you remember the moment. Now, five years later, fans are coming together on social media to reflect on UFC 229.
Most fans were pro Nurmagomedov on Twitter.
But of course, there are still McGregor fans and they chimed in as well.
Dana White reacted to UFC 229 brawl: 'I’m disgusted and sick over it'
After their fight, and the brawl that followed, UFC president Dana White called out all parties for their actions.
“I’m disgusted and sick over it," White told the media at the time. “Nobody saw Khabib diving over there. You know he scaled that thing like he was a parkour guy. It happened so fast. The police did what they could do and the security did a great job of containing it.”
Nurmagomedov would go on to defend the lightweight title two more times after beating McGregor. He retired and relenquished the title after defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.
McGregor has only won one of his three fights after Nurmagomedov, and has taken considerable times off as well. He's expected to return to the Octagon in 2024 and announced that he'd finally submitted the paperwork to re-enter the USADA testing pool.
Nothing like this moment has ever happened since and a feud like McGregor's and Nurmagomedov's may never officially be over.