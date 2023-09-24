MMA Twitter is still talking about Bryce Mitchell's post-fight interview
Everyone is still talking about Bryce Mitchell's new conspiracy theory.
By Amy Kaplan
On Saturday night after defeating Dan Ige at UFC Vegas 79, Bryce Mitchell gave a post-fight interview that has MMA Twitter divided.
In the interview Mitchell gave glory to God for his win and then accused satan and the Hawaiian government of creating the Maui fires, while Ige was standing right there. He also pledged to send $5,000 for Maui relief all while gripping his bible. He asked Ige to lead them in prayer before Bisping ripped the micrphone away and ESPN cut to commercial.
“I brought this Bible in here tonight because I do believe Satan has taken over this earth," Mitchell said. "And something specifically I’m talking about is these fires in Hawaii. I’ll be donating $5,000 to Dan Ige tonight to give to people in Hawaii…Also these fires in Hawaii, I don’t believe they are natural, I believe they are man-made. They want to take the land from the natives.”
We can add Maui Fires to the growing list of things Mitchell thinks isn't real including COVID, gravity, and evolution. Oh, and he thinks the world is flat too.
MMA Twitter reacts to 'SO unlikeable' Bryce Mitchell conspiracy theory
Much of MMA Twitter was uncomfortable by everything and took to social media to express it.
UFC fighters praise Bryce Mitchell for post-fight speech: 'Jesus loves you Bryce and we do too'
But many fighters stuck by Mitchell's side and praised his post-fight speech.
Mitchell was transported to the hospital after his win due to a nasty eye injury and didn't speak to the media backstage, so his post-fight in-cage interview is all we have on the thoughts of Mitchell.