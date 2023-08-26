MMA Twitter doesn't think Anthony Smith beat Ryan Spann at UFC Singapore
The co-main event between Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann was widely debated on Twitter.
By Amy Kaplan
Most of the UFC Singapore's attention went to the absolutely beautiful knockout in the main event. After that, people lamented Chang Sung Jung's retirement. But the die-hard fans didn't forget about the co-main event.
On Saturday, Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann fought for a second time and this time around the bout was much closer. It was so close in fact that many fans felt the split decision went the wrong way.
Two judges (Mark Collett and Luke Hill) scored the fight 29-28 for Smith with the third judge (Vito Paolillo) going 29-28 for Spann.
All three judges agreed that Smith won the first round and Spann won the second. The third round is where the contradiction came in.
MMA Twitter reacts to 'robbery' during Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann UFC Singapore co-main event
Smith desperately needed a win having dropped his last two fights. His last win came in 2021 when he defeated Spann via rear-naked choke in the first round.
Spann has now dropped his last two. His most recent win was a first-round KO of Dominick Reyes in 2022.
Smith suffered an eye injury, to which he commented on after the fight.
“It kind of blinded me for half the round,” Smith said during his post-fight interview. “I just had to regroup and make the decision that I’m not going anywhere.
He also offered props to his opponent, “He’s good. Give it up for Ryan Spann. I know that you’re supposed to call somebody out, I just want to go home.”