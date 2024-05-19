MMA News: Terry Crews vs. Anderson Silva? Piera Rodriguez behaving badly & Khalil Rountree out of UFC 303
By Amy Kaplan
The boxing world was glued to their televisions watching Oleksandr Usyk cruise to a split decision win over Tyson Fury. With the win, Usyk became the first undisputed boxing heavyweight champion in 25 years and handed Fury his first-ever professional loss. While the whole world was watching, some interesting things happened you might have missed. Have no fear, that's why we're here. Here are three news bites you might not have heard about yet in all the boxing madness.
Terry Crews says he's fighting Anderson Silva [via Terry Crews]
Actor Terry Crews announced he'd be fighting former UFC champion Anderson Silva in a boxing match in Brazil. According to Crews, the fight will take place on June 15. "I've been training, I'm ready," he said. "I'll see you at fight night."
We are more than perplexed by this announcement for several reasons. First, why is Crews suddenly a boxers? He's best known for his roles in movies like White Chicks and Friday After Next and TV shows like Americas Got Talent and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Clearly he's in shape but that doesn't mean he should be boxing. Why is Silva, one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, even entertaining this idea. Something tells me this is a publicity stunt. We'll have to wait and see what comes of it.
Piera Rodriguez behaved very badly at UFC Vegas 92 [via Instagram]
Piera Rodriguez was disqualified during her fight with Ariane Carnelossi on Saturday night after headbutting her opponent twice during their prelim fight. After Carnelossi was unable to continue, she was taken from the cage and Rodriguez gave her the middle finger. After the fight Rodriguez doubled down on her hate trashing Carnelossi on social media.
“I rather lose a fight because of a mistake I did, than go home calling myself a ‘winner’ knowing I am a coward,” Rodriguez wrote. “I made a big mistake, maybe because of adrenaline…But you have to go to sleep with that lie in your head your entire life! [Carnelossi] and you call yourself brave? I hope you and your team enjoy my money!”
If I were Rodriguez I would stop immediately and beg for forgiveness if she wants to keep her job.
Khalil Rountree out of UFC 3030 due to tainted supplements [via Instagram]
Khalil Rountree was set to compete at UFC 303 versus former champion Jamahall Hill in what would have been his biggest test to date. Unfortunately, he's out of the competition due to ingesting a banned substance due to a tainted supplement. He announced the news on Instagram.
“I’m gutted to deliver this news to you all but I will not be fighting at UFC 303 due to consuming a banned substance,” Rountree wrote. “I did not do this intentionally and I am doing everything I can to get this situation taken care of. I was using a personalized, tailored supplement service from a company that I trusted who understood my limitations in what I can and cannot take." His full lengthy statement can be read in the link above.
If you know anything about Rountree you know he's highly professional and this has got to be hard for him. We're hoping the new doping program can remedy this situation and potentially save the fight.