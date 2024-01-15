MMA fighters react to insane Packers vs. Cowboys game
Derek Brunson and Jamahal Hill are watching the Packers demolish the Cowboys.
By Amy Kaplan
NFL fans were not the only ones tweeting about the crazy NFC East playoff game between the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
Combat sports stars were also in shambles.
PFL fighter Derek Brunson was live tweeting through much of the game, with hilarious takes, wild reactions, and more as the Packers pieced apart the Cowboys.
Brunson wasn't the only one though, here's a few more tweets from MMA fighters and boxers.
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill called the game "crazy" and he wasn't wrong.
Even some MMA fans got in on the action, using UFC and MMA memes to taunt the Cowboys.
When this story was published the Cowboys were down 16-48 in the fourth quarter. We thought it was pretty safe to hit publish, it looks like Dallas is out of the Super Bowl chances, yet again.