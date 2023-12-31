MMA fighters react to Conor McGregor fight news
Not everyone is excited about the Conor McGregor news.
By Amy Kaplan
On New Year's Eve, Conor McGregor announced he would be fighting Michael Chandler at UFC International Fight Week at 185 pounds.
“Ladies and gentlemen, a Happy New Year to you all,” McGregor said on Instagram. “I’d like to announce the return date for myself, the ‘Notorious’ Conor McGregor, the greatest comeback of all time will take place in Las Vegas for International Fight Week, June the 29th... and the opponent, Michael Chandler. And the weight, Mr. Chandler, 185 pounds.”
It remains to be seen if this announcement is real or just another one of McGregor's empty promises.
Soon after the announcement fellow fighters took to Instagram to react (and poke fun) at the announcement.
We'll have to wait and see what happens with this fight, if the fight happens on the date McGregor said or if we can add this to the list of McGregor announcements that never happened.