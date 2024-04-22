MMA fighter gets lifetime ban after attacking ring girl, opponent, commentator during fight (Video)

😱The IRGC Basiji from Iran, Ali Heibati, was disqualified for life from a tournament in Russia (HFC MMA) after kicking a ring girl.



Heibati kicked her because she was not respecting Sharia to wear a Hejab.



Ali also lost his fight against Arkadiy Osipyan, the Armenian fighter. pic.twitter.com/wAJnlWyIZ5