MMA fans left unimpressed as Raquel Pennington is crowned new UFC champion

  • Raquel Pennington is the new UFC bantamweight champion
  • She defeated Mayra Buneo Silva after five rounds
  • The fans were not happy with fight.

By Adam Stocker

Raquel Pennington
Raquel Pennington / James Gilbert/GettyImages
Raquel Pennington defeated Mayra Bueno Silva via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-45), at UFC 297 on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, live from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada

"I don't know it feels surreal... It's been a long five years getting back to this. I expected to come out here and do a lot more but Mayra was tough. I didn't care if it wasn't pretty... I thought it was going to be Julianna (Pena) next. So Julianna, get your ass better. I've been waiting 10 years for that fight," said Pennington in her post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier. Pennington was booed throughout the interview.

Fighters took to social media to express their thoughts following Pennington capturing the bantamweight title.

MMA Twitter left with a bad taste in their mouth over Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Buneo Silva

