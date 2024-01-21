MMA fans left unimpressed as Raquel Pennington is crowned new UFC champion
- Raquel Pennington is the new UFC bantamweight champion
- She defeated Mayra Buneo Silva after five rounds
- The fans were not happy with fight.
By Adam Stocker
Raquel Pennington defeated Mayra Bueno Silva via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-45), at UFC 297 on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, live from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada
"I don't know it feels surreal... It's been a long five years getting back to this. I expected to come out here and do a lot more but Mayra was tough. I didn't care if it wasn't pretty... I thought it was going to be Julianna (Pena) next. So Julianna, get your ass better. I've been waiting 10 years for that fight," said Pennington in her post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier. Pennington was booed throughout the interview.
Fighters took to social media to express their thoughts following Pennington capturing the bantamweight title.