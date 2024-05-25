Misfits Boxing 15: Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant live stream, fight card, start time
By Amy Kaplan
We all know why you are going to tune in to watch this card and there's absolutely no judgement here. Adult film star Elle Brooke puts her middleweight title on the line when she fights former UFC fighter turned OnlyFans star Paige VanZant in the headlining bout at Misfits Boxing 15.
VanZant hasn't fought MMA in quite some time but she's competed in bare-knuckle boxing under the BKFC banner as recently as 2021. She was scheduled twice to fight Charisa Sigala in 2022 but the fight never came to fruition. Her last UFC fight was a loss to Amanda Riba in 2020. She holds wins over Rachael Ostovich (MMA), Bec Rawlings, Felice Herrig, and Kailin Curran, among others.
Brooke holds four boxing wins and just a single loss, to Jully Oliveira in 2023. She's best known for her TikTok and OnlyFans accounts.
VanZant has been vocal about her success with her OnlyFans and how much she makes outside of the fight game. “I don’t look at my bank account,” she told The Sun. “I have a financial advisor, so I honestly have no idea how much money I have! I know that I like to work out, I like to work hard, I like to win fights to be successful and I like to take care of those around me."
She continued, "As long as I’m continuing to do what I love, for me it’s just background noise. And of course, it’s a benefit to me I get to call what I love a career and it can support me financially. But I would be doing this for free. It’s what I find fun.”
The card will air on DAZN on Saturday, May 25 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT and the main event is expected to begin around 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT depending on how the rest of the fights go.
Misfits Boxing 15 fight card
- Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant - MFB women’s middleweight title
- Le’Veon Bell vs Tristan Hamm
- Okemka Jibunor vs Brendan Kelly
- Ree Moo vs Elijah Smith
- Jeremy Park vs Anthony Vargas
- Alaena Potocnik vs Lauren Baker
- Alysia Magen vs Jessica Duban
- Bi Nguyen vs Silvia Fernandez
- Oscar Perez vs Rafael Reyes
Many of you are here looking for a free stream and unfortunately we can't condone streaming fights illegally. We understand that not everyone can afford to PPV price ($19.99 for this one). There will be sites that will probably stream the card and you'll be able to find them with a quick Google search or a browse through Reddit forums.