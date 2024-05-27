Mike Tyson suffers 'medical emergency' ahead of Jake Paul fight
By Amy Kaplan
According to InTouch Weekly, legendary boxer Mike Tyson suffered a medical emergency aboard a flight on Sunday, May 26. According to the outlet "eyewitnesses" spoke about what they saw.
“Mike had some kind of medical emergency on the plane and paramedics boarded,” says the eyewitness. “Before the paramedics arrived the flight issued an announcement asking for a doctor — the message even came on everyone’s screens.“
The flight from Miami was initially delayed several due to the heat and Tyson was removed from the plane and re-boarded when it was time to take off.
“There was a lot of buzz when he left the Admirals Club and got to the gate. A lot of fans recognized him, and a few people got pictures,” the eyewitness recalls. “He was very accommodating and then he was escorted away from the gate because the flight was delayed because the gate person said that the plane was too hot because it had been sitting all day and had to cool down.”
Mike Tyson's rep says he suffered an ulcer flare up
The emergency occurred about 30 minutes before the plane was set to land in Los Angeles. “He was in first class, but we were an exit row,” the eyewitness said. “They asked us to stay on the plane and landed so paramedics could enter. [The stewardess] said something like, ‘He’s a really important passenger so we wanna make sure he’s OK.’ I knew it was him, but I just mouthed the words ‘Mike Tyson’ and she nodded her head yes.”
Tyson's rep confirmed the emergency was due to Tyson and gave an update on his condition to the outlet. “Thankfully Mr. Tyson is doing great. He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare-up 30 minutes before landing. He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him.”
Tyson is set to appear in a highly controversial boxing match with Jake Paul who is 30 years his junior. Tyson's age and overall health has always been an issue with critics as soon as the fight was announced. They are expected to fight on July 20 the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.