The incredible financial journey of Mike Tyson ahead of Jake Paul showdown
Here's what Mike Tyson is worth plus how much he will make to fight Jake Paul.
Mike Tyson is an iconic figure in all of sports history and has a name that is synonymous with the sport of boxing. Over the years, he has experienced the highs and lows of fame and money. Tyson had a professional boxing career between 1985 and 2005. During that time, Tyson would win 50 of his 58 fights. He has also had four exhibition bouts over the years.
During his prime, 'Iron Mike' was known for earning quite a bit and living lavishly. Between his spending and being swindled by managers/promoters, Tyson eventually found himself in a less than ideal financial position. Tyson unfortunately declared bankruptcy in 2003. It was reported in the bankruptcy filing that he was $23 million dollars in debt at the time.
Mike Tyson net worth
Tyson's net worth currently sits at $10 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. At his peak, Tyson's net worth reached $300 million. That figure could change after he fights Jake Paul this summer.
Mike Tyson endorsements
During his time as a boxer, Tyson gained endorsements from notable brands. These included Pepsi, Nintendo, Eastman Kodak, EA Sports, and more according to Sportskeeda. Following the loss of those, Tyson managed to get deals with the likes of CopperGel and Black Energy Drink. Tyson even has his own ear-shaped edibles called "Mike Bites" - a nod to his notorious fight against Evander Holyfield, where he bit his opponent's ear.
Mike Tyson salary
Throughout his career, Tyson is reported to have earned a total of $413 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. Tyson had an exhibition bout against Roy Jones Sr. in 2020 and it was reported that he walked away with $10 million from that fight. For his special guest appearance at WrestleMania 14, the WWE gave Tyson $3.5 million.
How much will Mike Tyson get paid for Jake Paul fight?
Tyson is set to make a return to the boxing ring on Saturday, July 20. Live from the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Tyson is set to go up against YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul. At the time of writing, the bout is set to be an exhibition bout but this does not mean that Tyson will walk away with little money. Paul has spoken about the fight in the past and estimated that it could see Tyson walk away with $300 million. UFC legend Henry Cejudo predicts that the amount Tyson could earn would be closer to $20 million.
Mike Tyson's biggest payout?
Tyson's biggest payout came in a heavily anticipated match-up in 2002. Having been in the making since 1996, Tyson would finally face the defending unified WBC, IBF, IBO, and The Ring champion Lennox Lewis, and he would walk away with the biggest earnings of his career. Both Tyson and Lewis were guaranteed $17.5 million each for the fight. Despite losing the fight via an eighth-round knockout, Tyson managed to walk away with $103 million. This number saw a drastic increase due to sponsors, pay-per-view earnings, and more.