Mike Perry's BKFC purse revealed after 60 second knockout
Mike Perry topped the payouts for BKFC KnuckleMania 4 and he only fought for 60 seconds.
By Amy Kaplan
On Saturday night Mike Perry won yet another BKFC fight. In the main event, it took Perry just 60 seconds to finish Thiago Alves at BKFC: KnuckleMania 4. And Perry made a pretty penny for his one minute in the ring.
According to MMA Junkie who acquired a list of disclosed payouts from California State Athletic Commission executive director Andy Foster, Perry made $600,000 for his appearance. That's $100,000 per second for his Alves fight and he's worth every dime.
Ironically someone on the card (Crystal Pittman) had a measly $500 reported payout, but MMA Junkie reported it was due to advances and deductions and not her actual pay.
BKFC KnuckleMania 4 salaries
- Mike Perry - $600,000
- Thiago Alves - $200,000
- Mick Terrill - $100,000
- Lorenzo Hunt - $100,000
- Ben Rothwell - $150,000
- Todd Duffee - $85,000
- Alfredo Angulo - $19,500
- Jeremiah Riggs - $8,000
- Julian Lane - $20,000
- Evgeny Kurdanov - $12,500
- Crystal Pittman - $500
- Sydney Smith - $8,000
- David Diaz - $4,000
- Shane Jordan - $4,000
- Andrew Angelcor - $5,000
- Ruben Warr - $6,000
- Daniel Alvarez - $7,000
- Victor Rosas - $6,000
- Vincent Familari - $6,000
- Fernando Gonzalez - $5,000
- Tommy Aaron - $6,000
- Richard Brooks - $5,000
- Keith Richardson - $6,000
- Cody Vidal - $5,000
Conor McGregor is now part owner of BKFC
Another highlight of the card was the announcement that Conor McGregor had become part owner of the promotion through McGregor Sports & Entertainment.
“Welcome to the big leagues,” McGregor said. “David Feldman, baby, we did it.”
“I’m over the moon,” Feldman said on the broadcast. “The biggest guy in combat sports, one of the top 10 guys in combat sports history, is now a part owner of BKFC. You tell me what that’s going to do? It’s going to the moon.”
It's unclear now what his role in the promotion will be or how much he invested into the promotion. McGregor will fight at UFC 303 in June after a more than three year hiatus from competition.