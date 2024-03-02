Michael Venom Page is already complaining about the UFC
- Michael Venom Page will make his UFC debut at UFC 299
- Before the fight he tried on the gear for the first time
- He's what he had to say about the gear versus gear from Bellator
By Amy Kaplan
Michael "Venom" Page was signed to the UFC after a lengthy free-agency period. His debut will take place at UFC 299 when he takes on Kevin Holland.
Ahead of his first fight Page was able to try on some of the UFC gear including his new Venom kit and the UFC gloves.
He wasn't all that impressed.
“The gloves, in all honesty: not that good," he said on Smack Talk With Sandhu. I was actually disappointed. Comparatively speaking, (they’re) nowhere near as a comfortable (as Bellator’s gloves), to be fair. It’s not going to change anything. I’d fight in kitchen gloves and be fine – literally whatever I need to do. Remember, I fought with no gloves not too long ago, so I’ll figure it out. It’s never going to change anything for me. But yeah, definitely not as snug of fit.”
Michael Venom Page has mixed reviews about new UFC Venom gear
It wasn't all complaints though, he seemed to like the Venom gear he will be wearing.
“The gear was clean,” he said. “It looked amazing. I put it on and I was like – yeah … wow. I remember taking a picture and a guy was like, ‘This one is going to be for the (EA Sports video) game.’ I was like, ‘Oh, sh*t! I forgot. The game – yeah I’m going to be in the game.’ So that was exciting."
Page spent his MMA career dominating the Bellator scene and was on the winning end of a highlight reel knockout where he literally cracked a man's skull. It will be interesting to see how he fares in the higher ranks of the UFC.
UFC 299 takes place on March 9 at Kaseya Center in Miami.