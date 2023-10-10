Michael Chandler gets USADA visit 1 day after Conor McGregor re-enters testing pool
Michael Chandler has already been tested four times this year, not counting his most recent visit.
By Amy Kaplan
On Sunday Conor McGregor revealed he had re-entered the USADA testing pool officially in hopes of getting the ball rolling for a 2024 return.
His future opponent, Michael Chandler, says USADA paid him a visit on Monday and he thinks it's a step in the right direction.
"Got a visit from today…timing is always on point. Ball is rolling. See you soon," he tweeted.
Fans reacted to Michael Chandler USADA update
Fans seemed to take this as a good sign and commented on the post.
"That’s good! I can’t wait for you two to go at it. Definitely a fight that’ll be talked about for a long time, someone tweeted.
Another fan commented, "Congrats, it does look like a better situation now than it did just a month or two ago. Will be a great fight!
Of course, some fans took the opportunity to take jabs at Chandler.
"Imagine if after all this testing drama with Conor you finally pop for the growth hormone and whatever else you’re clearly taking," someone wrote. "Anyone who has ever been around a gym can take one look at you and tell you’re juiced to the absolute gills brother."
According to the USADA database, McGregor has not been tested since 2021 but Chandler certianly has.
In 2021 McGregor was tested 11 times, Chandler was tested 13 times. In 2022 Chandler was tested nine times and so far in 2023 he's been tested four times as of Oct. 5.
The ongoing delay of the fight was due to McGregor dragging his feet to re-enter the testing pool.
Now the clock begins.
Chandler has been spending the off time training and updates daily on Twitter with his workouts and meal plans, proving he's staying serious ... and ready for when the fight is (finally) officially made.