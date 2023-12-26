Michael Chandler shades Conor McGregor in Christmas message
Michael Chandler doesn't take the holidays off.
By Amy Kaplan
Michael Chandler has been waiting for Conor McGregor and he's not going out without his fight.
On Christmas night Chandler took to Twitter to share a Christmas-themed faceoff between he and McGregor with the UFC 300 sign in the background.
But it's his message that slaps.
"Merry Christmas. May 2024 be one of less running and less posturing for you and yours. Love y’all," he tweeted.
McGregor and Chandler were supposed to fight in April after The Ultimate Fighter 31 season finale but the fight was delayed due to McGregor not being in the USADA testing pool. The fight was then rumored to be in December but that too, never came to fruition. Now UFC 300 is the most likely event but McGregor has been on a spree of calling out everyone except Chandler.
But Chandler won't let anyone forget he's next. Not even on Christmas.