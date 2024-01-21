Michael Chandler, more fighters react to Frankie Edgar emotional HOF announcement
- The UFC announced the first inductee to the UFC Hall of Fame 2024 class.
- Frankie Edgar was announced.
- MMA fighters took to Twitter to express their congratulations to Frankie Edgar.
By Adam Stocker
Frankie Edgar was introduced as the first inductee of the UFC Hall of Fame class of 2024. Edgar will be inducted in Las Vegas during International Fight Week. The ceremony will be streamed on UFC Fight Pass.
Edgar was emotional when they showed the video inside of Toronto's Scotiabank Arena. The Canadian crowd gave him a very warm reception. Edgar would make his way out of his seat and go down to the Octagon where he shared hugs and handshakes with UFC personnel, such as ring announcer Bruce Buffer.
Edgar fought for 17 years, compiling a 23-11-1 record. The New Jersey native joined the UFC on Feb. 3, 2007, at UFC 67, earning Fight of the Night in his promotional debut. Over his UFC career, Edgar defeated B.J. Penn at UFC 112 to win the lightweight championship. The upset victory remains one of the biggest upsets in UFC history.
Edgar would successfully defend the lightweight title three times before losing it to Benson Henderson at UFC 144. Edgar would later drop down to featherweight, challenging three for the championship but failing at UFC 156, 200, and 240. Edgar would finish his career at bantamweight at UFC 281.
Several current and former fighters took to social media to congratulate Edgar and share their favorite memories.