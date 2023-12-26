Here's how Michael Chandler drinks his Hiatus Tequila
Michael Chandler is the latest UFC fighter to partner with an alcohol brand.
By Amy Kaplan
Michael Chandler is the latest MMA fighter to partner with an alcohol brand. He joins the likes of Conor McGregor, Aljamain Sterling, Dustin Poirier, Jorge Masvidal, and Yair Rodriguez, among many others.
"After five gratifying years of building our brand one bottle at a time, Hiatus Tequila is excited to announce that we have partnered with Michael Chandler, the American Mixed Martial Artist," an announcement says. "Together we are redefining what a celebrity partnership can look like in the spirits industry. Our mission is to change the narrative by emphasizing authenticity, cultural respect, and uncompromised quality."
When asked how he enjoys his tequila, the brand advised that Chandler is a "purist" and drinks it neat. But provided a few recipes for those who want to get a bit more creative with their drinking.
Hiatus Tequila recipes
Hiatus Ranchwater
Made with Hiatus Blanco
Ingredients:
- 2 OZ HIATUS TEQUILA BLANCO
- SODA WATER
Directions: Take a highball glass and add ice, Hiatus Tequila Blanco, and fill with soda water. Garnish with lime wedge.
Cajeta
Made with Hiatus Añejo
Ingredients:
- 1.5 OZ HIATUS TEQUILA AÑEJO
- 0.5 OZ CYNAR
- 0.5 OZ COCONUT CREAM
- 1 OZ SIMPLE SYRUP*
Directions: Ice a shaker tin and add tequila, simple syrup, Cynar, and coconut cream. Shake for 10-15 seconds. Rim a coupe or martini glass with dried coconut. Strain into the glass. **Simple Syrup (1:1): Heat equal parts of water and sugar in a saucepan. Stir frequently until sugar is dissolved. Turn heat off and let cool. Label, date, and store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 1 month.
Michael Chandler says partnering with Hiatus was 'a no-brainer'
As for why Chandler invested in Hiatus rather than create his own, Chandler said, "My love for tequila runs deep. I've always enjoyed spending free time with friends and family while sipping tequila. I wanted to create my own brand, but once I discovered Hiatus and learned about their commitment to quality, purity, and authenticity, which is what drew me to tequila in the first place, partnering with them was a no-brainer for me.
According to a press release, "Beyond his financial investment, Chandler’s role will see him appear at events to promote the brand, participate in bottle signings and meet-and-greets, help Hiatus develop marketing campaigns and educate consumers on the importance of authenticity in the Tequila industry."
Hiatus has three expressions in its range: a blanco, a reposado, and an añejo, each bottled at 40 percent ABV. The blanco retails for $49,99, the reposado for $59.99, and the añejo for $69.99.