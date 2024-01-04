Michael Bisping says Conor McGregor is looking 'a little flabby' ahead of UFC return (Video)
Michael Bisping weighs in on Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight.
By Amy Kaplan
Former UFC champion Michael Bisping has some thoughts on the proposed 185 pound match-up between former two division champion Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler.
The fight isn't official, but McGregor says they'll fight at International Fight Week on June 29.
The biggest shocker of the announcement was the weight, well above McGregor's previous 145, 155 and 170 pound divisions, and above Chandler's normal 155 pound weight class.
And Bisping thinks that could be an issue.
“No wonder it’s 185 because Conor McGregor’s arm—I only saw his arm—but it looked a little flabby gabby,” Bisping said on his Believe You Me podcast “I thought so. It looks thick, I’m not hating, but he looks a little soft there. He’s definitely bigger. … he said he’s doing a little training with him out in Dubai, he said, ‘Yeah, he’s big. He’s at least 200 pounds.”
If the fight moves forward at that weight, it would be a first for both men. McGregor won titles in 145 and 155 and Chandler won a 155 pound title for Bellator.
“He fought at 145, went up to 155, 185 that is not his optimal weight class,” Bisping said. “Granted, he’s fighting another lightweight in Michael Chandler. The problem is though is that, as I say, it’s not your optimal weight class, so they’re going to be carrying more weight. If you’re Conor—and I’m not hating on Conor and I’m really excited for the fight because he’s the most exciting guy because of the energy and the presence and the hype and the performances. Win or lose, and there’s been losses recently, they’re still big moments and the comeback is going to be something special. It really is, but I think with all that extra weight it’s going to be an issue."
It remains to be seen if the UFC will agree to the weight, but both Chandler and McGregor are clearly into it.