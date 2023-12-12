'Merry Fistmas' Fubo Sports ends big year with special MMA programming
Fubo Sports ends a big year of combat sports with Merry Fistmas special programming.
By Amy Kaplan
Fubo Sports, a streaming service has celebrated a massive year and it's due, in a big part, to its MMA programming.
According to Fubo Sports, the service had record-breaking viewership numbers in 2023 with MMA being some of the top-viewed programming of the year. For those of you unfamiliar with Fubo Sports, they host the Professional Fighter’s League, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), Shawne Merriman’s Lights Out Xtreme Fighting (LXF), and more.
Some of the milestones the service hit are:
- Bare Knuckle Fight Championship became the network's second most popular program
- Professional Fighter's League Vault emerged as the most-watched program in Fubo Sports history
- LFX 12 in November marked the most-watched LFX to date, boasting a staggering 90 percent increase in viewership from LXF 11.
In order to celebrate the big year for combat sports Fubo will be hosting Merry Fistmas -- a no-holds-barred MMA marathon which is scheduled to run from Dec. 18-31.
What is Fubo's Merry Fistmas?
According to the official press release, Merry Fistmas will feature the best fights and highlights from Professional Fighter’s League Vault, World Series of Fighting, Glory & K-1 Kickboxing, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, Lights Out Xtreme Fighting and Boxing Classics.
This is the perfect news for MMA and boxing fans who will be without a big event for a span of several weeks during the holidays.