Merab Dvalishvili wants Figgy first, Mikey Musumeci stripped title & Conor McGregor for President?
By Amy Kaplan
Merab Dvalishvili thinks Deiveson Figueiredo deserves next UFC title shot
Merab Dvalishvili has named who he thinks should get the next shot at the UFC title and it's not Umar Nurmagomedov. Instead, he thinks former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo is the most deserving. “Deiveson Figueiredo deserves to fight for the belt,” Dvalishvili told MMA Junkie. “He beat one former champion in this weight class and one title challenger, and he beat Rob Font. And Figueiredo is former champion, and he has big name, and he deserves."
Merab hasn't even won the UFC title yet and he's already making plans for his first title defense. That's either ultimate confidence or someone who isn't taking the fight in front of him all that seriously. Merab tends to be pretty on point but I don't agree that Figueiredo should be next. What I do think is that Figueiredo vs. anyone would be much more exciting than two wrestlers.
Mikey Musumeci stripped of flyweight title
Mikey Musumeci was stripped of his ONE Championship flyweight grappling title after missing weight for a match-up that was switched at the last minute. Musumeci was supposed to fight Kade Ruotolo at 170 pounds but changed the match to 135 pounds on just five days notice.
This is wild. How do you expect anyone to cut from 170 pounds to 135 pounds on a few days notice? And then to strip the title from him. ONE Championship is a hot mess for this. Absolutely unbelievable.
Conor McGregor hints he's running for President
Conor McGregor's latest tweet has led people to think he might be thinking about running for the President of Ireland.
Many people have thought McGregor might venture into Irish politics someday but to jump from UFC fighter to President of Ireland in one swoop is kind of crazy. I don't see him winning, if he even actually runs.