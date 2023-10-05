Merab Dvalishvili wants title shot, willing to be backup to Sean O'Malley vs. Chito Vera (VIDEO)
Merab Dvalishvili is on a campaign to prove to Dana White that he deserves the next shot at Sean O'Malley.
By Amy Kaplan
Merab Dvalishvili wants the title shot that pretty much everyone thinks he deserves, but he's willing to act as a backup if that's all he's offered.
While appearing on the MMA Hour, Dvalishvili made a plea to the powers that be, for his long-awaited title shot.
“This is No. 1 bulls***, man,” Dvalishvili. “Chito Vera is 1-1 [over his past two], and his last fight he beat the guy who, from his last eight fights, he has two wins. I respect the guy who he beat last time [Pedro Munhoz], but we all know, man. Who has [Vera] beaten? He’s 1-1 now, he’s ranked sixth. And I beat Jose Aldo, and Jose Aldo beat Chito Vera. Chito Vera doesn’t deserve this."
After winning the title, Sean O'Malley called out Marlon "Chito" Vera for a rematch, but Vera is only ranked No. 6.
“Islam Makhachev has lost before, and now he’s a champion — if Islam Makhachev calls [out] his opponent [to be] the guy who beat him, it doesn’t make sense, right?," he said. "Now you are champion. You are on top of the world, you are champion, and you call out the No. 6 guy? Especially when you have a guy like me? I have an nine-fight win streak, and I beat two former champions. I beat the guy with 10-8 rounds, the guy who beat O’Malley, Petr Yan. If O’Malley wants a real opponent, real contender, if he wants respect, he has to fight me.”
Merab Dvalishvili says he'll be 'heartbroken' if he doesn't get Sean O'Malley next
Unfortunately for Dvalishvili, UFC president Dana White doesn't seem keen on giving him a shot. And O'Malley doesn't seem interested in testing his skills against Sterling's right-hand man.
“I guess he looks at me as a bad matchup for him,” Dvalishvili said. “That’s what I’m guessing. Because if he’s smart and if he’s a real champion, he should want to fight with me. Because yeah, I’m a real contender. I’m No. 1 and there is a storyline there. I stole his jacket and I’m Aljo’s friend and I have my story, I’m from the country of Georgia, I came here 11 years ago and I became a professional fighter, now I’m No. 3 in the UFC and my name is Merab. I have a nine-fight win streak, like I said, and if he’s a real champion, he should want to fight with me. That’s how a champion does [it]. They fight the next contender, not choosing somebody from top six.”
Dvalishivili is on a seven-fight winning streak and has remained unbeaten against former champions like Jose Aldo and Petr Yan. And Dvalishivili has a backup plan if he's not given O'Malley next.
“I have no problem to wait,” Dvalishvili said. “And if they really, really make this fight, at least they should put me as a backup fighter.”