Megan Olivi weighs in on NFL fans reaction to Taylor Swift 'I'm not surprised' (VIDEO)
- NFL fans have not been welcoming to Taylor Swift
- Megan Olivi, an NFL sideline reporter weighed in on why
- She isn't shocked by the fan reactions
By Jaren Kawada
As a sideline reporter for both the UFC and NFL, Megan Olivi is confused by the reception Taylor Swift receives from sports fans.
In an interview with FanSided MMA's Amy Kaplan, Olivi previewed the Super Bowl on Feb. 11 while comparing her careers in both sports. Olivi — a self-proclaimed Swiftie — said that she is "not surprised" by the negative reaction Swift's media coverage receives from NFL fans.
"I'm not surprised, unfortunately," Olivi said. "But I don't really get it. Even when [the cameras] do pan to her, she's not asking for it, but it's not interrupting a play.
"For someone who grew up watching sports with my dad and brother — I watched every Yankees game and every Giants game with them — it was what we did and how I grew up and what has led to me now working in sports... If [Taylor Swift] brings new fans to the sport and they can find a passion for it, then what is the problem?"
Megan Olivi is happy more young women are watching football because of Taylor Swift
Per her statement, Olivi claimed she has friends whose daughters have become interested in the NFL during the 2023-24 season due to Swift's involvement with the league. Olivi continued to say that she believes that the pop star's influence on the sports industry is 'beautiful.'
"I think [Swift's attracting new fans] is so beautiful, and it's what we need to continue to grow our sports and our athletes' profiles and to grow the next generation of people who may work in sports as well."
It has been no secret that Swift has managed to increase the NFL's popularity within the United States, as Fanatics previously reported a 400 percent increase in Travis Kelce's jersey since his relationship with the singer went public.
Despite her continuous involvement in the football industry culminating with a Super Bowl birth for the Chiefs, Swift's appearance at the big game has been a hot topic for debate during championship week with The Eras Tour having a widely-reported concert in Tokyo on Feb. 10.