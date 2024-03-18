Meet the TUF 32 cast: Everything you need to know about Team Grasso & Team Shevchenko athletes
Everything you need to know about The Ultimate Fighter 32 including coaches, fighter bios and important dates.
Who is Giannis Bachar?
Giannis Bachar is one of the best kickboxers featured in TUF this season. He’s on an eight-fight winning streak and has eight knockouts in his overall professional MMA career. The 33-year-old is affiliated with the famed MMA Masters gym. He was the Cage Warriors welterweight champion before getting the call to compete in TUF.
He has fight-ending power but has shown weakness as a grappler. Both of his losses have come via submission, so expect him to truly make the most of his time working with a group of such efficient wrestlers. Bachar is one of the most dangerous fighters on the show this season when he’s able to keep things standing.
It’s clear he has the fight-finishing strength to compensate for his grappling deficiency; his last win over Omiel Brown came from a devastating left hook that he landed less than a minute into the first round.
Who is Thomas Theocharis?
Thomas Theocharis is the only Canadian in the TUF house this season. He is a veteran of the top regional Canadian MMA promotion, Unified MMA. Theocharis is a striker with terrifying knockout power. Seven of his career finishes are by knockout and he enters TUF on the heels of two straight sub-minute knockout victories.
He rides a three-fight overall winning streak. Short nights in the cage are commonplace for Theocharis as all of his finishes have come within the first round. The 30-year-old is 6 feet 2 inches tall and trains out of Adrenaline MMA and Fitness in Ontario, Canada. His time there alongside Canadian MMA veterans like Mark Hominick and Sam Stout has primed Theocharis for the challenges ahead.
Theocharis’s aggressive style and power punching will be his best weapons against his fellow middleweight castmate’s heavy grappling arsenals. Theocharis’s propensity for finishing fights early could benefit him greatly given the format of a typical TUF season.
Who is Paddy McCorry?
Paddy McCorry is this season’s youngest middleweight at only 26 years old and also the only Irish fighter on the cast. However, he has garnered a lot of experience since making his amateur debut at only 18 years old in 2016. He accumulated a 4-3 amateur record before leaping to professional fighting in 2021.
McCorry is a legitimate middleweight, standing at 6 feet 3 inches tall. He has competed in the Cage Warriors promotion and represents Fight Academy Ireland. He has a perfect finishing rate in his MMA career thus far with two submissions and two knockouts. McCorry is on a two-fight win streak and has the benefit of being one of the only natural middleweights on the TUF cast.
He has to ride his multi-faceted MMA skillset and youth against some of the more seasoned competitors he’ll be up against this season.
Featherweight bios by Curtis Calhoun and middleweight bios by Vincent Manta.