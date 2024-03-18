Meet the TUF 32 cast: Everything you need to know about Team Grasso & Team Shevchenko athletes
Everything you need to know about The Ultimate Fighter 32 including coaches, fighter bios and important dates.
Who is Mark Hulme?
Mark Hulme is one of the latest fighters to emerge from South Africa’s rising MMA scene. The 29-year-old submission specialist has seven career tapout victories. He trains at Team CIT with UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis and even helped the champion prepare for his fight with Sean Strickland.
Hulme has made his name in MMA as a welterweight. He won the EFC welterweight title against Ziko Makengele in 2023. Hulme put together a strong performance in front of Dana White during a short-notice fight and victory against Zackery Powell at United 55. He has the perfect middleweight build, standing at 6 feet 2 inches tall and swinging a 74-inch reach.
Hulme has never been finished and has the grappling tools and three-round experience necessary to have a strong run in TUF. It will be interesting to see how his striking develops throughout the season as Hulme has never finished a bout via knockout.
Who is Ryan Loder?
Ryan Loder is a former Division I All-American wrestler out of the University of Northern Iowa. He started his pro-MMA career in 2021 after getting exposed to the sport through coaching at Team Alpha Male. He has also run his own wrestling program called the Apex Wrestling Academy.
Loder has helped UFC stars like Max Griffin prepare for fights as well. Stints in Uriah Faber’s A1 Combat and the United Fight League put the 32-year-old on the UFC’s radar. Loder is on a two-fight win streak with four knockout victories. He’s only lost one fight, a close split decision to Troy Green at Uriah Faber’s A1 Combat 7.
Loder utilizes his power wrestling to gain advantageous positions and drop heavy elbows and punches on opponents. Loder’s amateur wrestling experience, submission grappling matches, and time spent coaching all make him one of the most seasoned prospects featured in the TUF house.