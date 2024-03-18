Meet the TUF 32 cast: Everything you need to know about Team Grasso & Team Shevchenko athletes
Everything you need to know about The Ultimate Fighter 32 including coaches, fighter bios and important dates.
Who is Shamidkhan Magomedov?
Shamidkhan Magomedov is a former interim LFA welterweight champion. He began MMA after earning his Master of Sport and two national wrestling titles in his native Russia. Magomedov was born in the MMA hotbed Makhachkala, Russia, the home of legends like Khabib Nurmagomedov and current lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.
Magomedov won the World MMA Association amateur title and earned a 5-0 record in the process before turning pro. He has finished seven fights, accumulating four knockouts and three submissions. Magomedov has also competed in Eagle FC and Ring of Combat. His high-level wrestling base makes him a constant submission and ground-n-pound threat.
He stands at six feet even and has a 71.5-inch reach. His last victory came over former DWCS contestant and highly touted prospect in his own right, Devin Smyth. Success on the regional scene, amateur level, and in the wrestling gym all prime Magomedov for his TUF run.
Watch Shamidkhan Magomedov's full interview here
Who is Robert Frey?
Robert Frey rides a four-fight win streak and a lot of experience as he enters the TUF house. Valentin is a submission specialist with six career tapout victories so far. He doesn’t just rely on submission prowess as he has three knockout victories on his record as well.
He is 29 years old and has honed his fighting style in organizations like Ares FC. Frey stands at 6 feet two inches tall and has a submission-friendly 77-inch reach. He trains at Phuket’s famous Tiger Muay Thai and Fight Move Academy in Switzerland.
Time spent in Thailand with more seasoned fighters from different professional MMA promotions like Darren Till has given Frey a taste of top-level competition. Frey’s durability and track record of snagging rear naked chokes and guillotines will be huge assets he carries into this season of TUF.