Meet the TUF 32 cast: Everything you need to know about Team Grasso & Team Shevchenko athletes
Everything you need to know about The Ultimate Fighter 32 including coaches, fighter bios and important dates.
Who is Mairon Santos?
23-year-old Mairon Santos will be the youngest fighter to compete on The Ultimate Fighter 32, but he’s accomplished a lot in his young life.
Santos was supposed to make his UFC debut against featherweight Sean Woodson in August, before his debut was canceled due to travel visa issues. Despite the cancellation, the UFC showed its immense interest in Santos by offering him a spot in the TUF 32 house.
Santos trains out of Paraná Vale Tudo in Rio de Janeiro, alongside UFC standouts like Jéssica Andrade and Karol Rosa. He responded from a loss to TUF 29 vet Dan Argueta in Feb. 2022 with a dominant victory in his last fight at LFA 155.
Santos is an explosive prospect with thunderous striking to go with slick Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Seven of his 12 career wins have come by knockout.
Santos is one of the most exciting featherweight prospects in the world, and he’ll look to prove that the hype is real when he enters the Octagon.
Watch Mairon Santos' full interview here
Who are the TUF 32 middleweights?
Who is Omran Chaaban?
Omran Chaaban is the former UAE Warriors welterweight champion. He is a finisher with two knockouts and three submissions to his credit. He represents Team KF Martial Arts in Dublin, Ireland.
Chaaban relied on his heavy hands and endurance to capture the UAE Warriors welterweight title in the fifth round of a hard-fought battle with Wisem Hammami. Chaaban dealt with plenty of adversity throughout the contest as he was knocked down and had some of his takedown attempts thwarted before finally finding his late finish. He has carried himself well as a professional, notably competing in Cage Warriors and the aforementioned UAE Warriors promotion.
The 6-foot 1-inch middleweight brings five-round championship experience into the TUF house and elite fight-ending instinct. This has been on full display throughout his five-fight finish streak. Chaaban will be one of the only competitors in the TUF house with five-round experience.