Meet the TUF 32 cast: Everything you need to know about Team Grasso & Team Shevchenko athletes
Everything you need to know about The Ultimate Fighter 32 including coaches, fighter bios and important dates.
Who is Guillermo Torres?
At 37 years old, Guillermo Torres is one of the oldest fighters in The Ultimate Fighter history, although his athletic career has shown anything but the detriments of ‘father time’.
Torres, a former Olympic wrestler, is 5-1-0 in his professional MMA career with two knockouts. He’s shown a diversity of attacks inside the cage and has utilized his impressive grappling against his opponents.
Torres’ experience residing at sports institutions, including during his time qualifying for the 2012 Summer Olympics, will make the TUF 32 house a familiar challenge.
Torres is unpredictable inside the cage. While he’s a wrestling specialist, he’s also shown a tendency for wild techniques on the feet, as evidenced over some of his most-recent victories.
Historically, aging veterans haven’t panned out during TUF stints, and Torres will look to attempt to shut down that narrative. But, his life experience provides him with a lot of mental edges over some of the other TUF 32 fighters.
Who is Kaan Ofli?
Fighters with a lot of experience tend to perform well on The Ultimate Fighter, and Kaan Ofli enters the show with a lot of momentum and cage time.
Ofli has won eight fights in a row as he prepares to enter the TUF 32 season. He also has some valuable championship-level experience, after winning the Bushido interim featherweight championship in June 2022.
Ofli is used to being on his own and is ready for the challenges of isolation and uncertainty inside the TUF house. He’s fought a handful of times without a corner, as he explained during TUF 32 media day.
Ofli’s career has included stints in Brave CF, UAE Warriors, and Australian FC. He’s right in the middle of his physical prime as he gets ready to fight for a UFC contract.
Ofli is a top teammate of Dana White’s Contender Series alumni Jack Jenkins, and the two prospects could be on a similar trajectory in their careers.