Meet the TUF 32 cast: Everything you need to know about Team Grasso & Team Shevchenko athletes

Everything you need to know about The Ultimate Fighter 32 including coaches, fighter bios and important dates.
Who is Zygimantas Ramaska?
Zygimantas Ramaska’s addition to the The Ultimate Fighter 32 roster came at a perfect time, after three thunderous knockout wins.
Ramaska, who is 9-2-0 in his professional MMA career, earned three consecutive knockouts in Blade Fights to secure a spot on TUF 32. Quick finishes are nothing new for Ramaska, as all nine of his career wins have came by submission or knockout.
When he’s not training for an upcoming fight, Ramaska teaches youth classes In Lithuania. He’s a combat sambo specialist and competed at the 2021 World Sambo Championships.
Ramaska is also a Lithuanian military vet and isn’t afraid of overcoming radical odds. He’ll likely be able to deal with the pressures of the TUF 32 season with ease.
Ramaska will make the move down from lightweight to featherweight for this shot at a spot in the UFC. Standing at five feet, 11 inches tall, he’ll be one of the biggest featherweights competing for a UFC contract this season.
Who is Roedie Roets?
Roedie Roets could potentially be the next South African fighter to make noise inside the UFC Octagon.
After spending nearly his whole professional MMA career in Extreme Fighting Championship in South Africa, Roets is riding a lot of momentum entering The Ultimate Fighter 32. His first professional defeat in March 2019 has been followed up by back-to-back finishes.
Roets has also had to deal with some adversity during his career. After a win against Serge Kasanda in Dec. 2019, he underwent a nearly four-year absence from competition, due to various health-related issues.
Roets returned in May 2023 by making his opponent verbally submit to strikes at EFC 103.
Now 100 percent healthy and just entering his physical prime, Roets is looking to make a statement on TUF 32. His ability to overcome tough times will likely set him up well mentally under the bright TUF lights.
Who is Bekhzod Usmonov?
Don’t let Bekhzod Usmonov’s friendly persona fool you; he’s a dangerous puzzle for any featherweight opponent.
Usmonov’s return to MMA comes after four straight fights in professional and bare-knuckle boxing. He most recently earned a wild knockout over Trevor Loken at Bare Knuckle FC 52.
Usmonov is 11-4-0 in MMA with four knockout victories. Successful stints in iKON FC and RCC led to his garnered interest in competing on The Ultimate Fighter 32.
Usmonov’s intelligence with his boxing, and non-fighting pursuits, can’t be overlooked. To go with his fighting accomplishments, he’s working towards getting a Business Management degree at Arizona State University.
Usmonov wants to be a manager for combat sports athletes once his fighting career concludes.
Usmonov’s desire to learn, in and out of the cage, will make him a good student for coaches Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko. He’ll also be one of the most experienced fighters inside the The Ultimate Fighter 32 house.