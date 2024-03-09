Meet Nkazimulo Zulu Africa's newest double champion
Nkazimulo Zulu won his second title at EFC 111 and is the future of African MMA.
Johannesburg, South Africa -- Nkazimulo Zulu is one of the most respected fighters on the African continent and following EFC 111, he has achieved double champion status. Woven into the history of the promotion's beginnings, Zulu now finds himself at the top of the mountain once more.
The EFC 111 event took place on Thursday, March 7 live from Johannesburg, South Africa. The event was the first fight night offering of the year from the promotion, and it was a stacked 13-fight card on tap for African fight fans.
The main event of the evening was set to witness the undefeated flyweight champion Gift Walker defending his gold against Zulu, who holds the bantamweight title. For Zulu, the goal was simple - to achieve double-champ status.
For many years, Zulu was known as 'Zulu Boy', and that was the name that many came to know him as. Upon regaining the bantamweight title, he requested his fight nickname be changed to 'King Shaka' in a tribute to his Zulu roots.
Zulu has recently had a career resurgence and currently trains at Team CIT under coach Morne Visser. Amongst his teammates are UFC bantamweight Cameron Saaiman and UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis.
Nkazimulo Zulu has been making history in the EFC
Zulu has the distinct accomplishment of being the first fighter to become the promotion's bantamweight champion, as well as the first to hold the flyweight title. The 135-pound gold was introduced at EFC 27 in February 2014 whilst the 125-pound title had its own inception at EFC 43 in August 2015. Since then, Zulu has consistently remained in the two division's title pictures.
At EFC 106 in July 2023, Zulu began his second reign as the bantamweight titleholder. Immediately after winning that title, Zulu began calling for a shot at the flyweight gold.
Zulu's wish was granted, and he got to challenge for the flyweight gold at EFC 111. With the victory, Zulu has now held the 125-pound title a record three times.
What is next for Zulu appears to be a massive title match against the interim bantamweight titleholder Terence Balelo. For now though, Zulu gets to enjoy being the only double champion on African soil at present.