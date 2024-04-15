Matchmaking for Alex Pereira, Max Holloway other UFC 300 winners
Here's who we think a the winners from UFC 300 should fight next.
By Jaren Kawada
Bobby Green
The majority of MMA fans were rooting for Jim Miller at UFC 300 but Green quickly reminded the crowd of his elite striking skills still exist at 37 years of age. After bouncing back from one of the worst referee late stoppages in UFC history, Green has now won three of his last four fights and remains a top-15 lightweight.
Many have continuously counted our Green due to his unorthodox fight style, advanced age and unappealing losses, but the veteran is still a fixture in the division after 49 career fights. In his post-fight interview, Green called out Paddy Pimblett, a move that has been popular amongst nearly every other lightweight, but this time there is momentum that may cause the UFC to put the matchup together.
It is clear that the UFC does not want Pimblett to lose but simultaneously wants him to advance up the division. Currently 5-0 in the Octagon, the time has come for Pimblett to fight for a spot in the rankings and Green is as good of a candidate for him to face.
There are numerous ways that Green can derail the hype train, but fans have always been behind him and he would not be the worst fighter to steal the hype of Pimblett. However, this is a matchup Pimblett can win, as Green is not invincible and has lost several fights against rising prospects. Green has solid grappling, but if Pimblett can get him down, there is a path to victory for the English lightweight to become a ranked contender.
In his callout, Green said he wants to fight Pimblett in London and be the antagonist. Since his UFC debut, the UFC has seen monumental success in having Pimblett fight in England. Pimblett appears to desire a ranked opponent and loves fighting in his backyard.