Matchmaking for Alex Pereira, Max Holloway other UFC 300 winners
Here's who we think a the winners from UFC 300 should fight next.
By Jaren Kawada
Jessica Andrade
2023 was a rough year for Andrade but after ending it with a knockout of Mackenzie Dern, Andrade continued her momentum at UFC 300 with a split decision victory over Marina Rodriguez. After defending her no. 4 ranking in the strawweight division, Andrade is seemingly a path back to title contention.
Andrade has always had a difficult career to predict, particularly since 2020, as she has bounced back and forth between the women's strawweight and flyweight divisions. Now with four straight fights at 115 pounds, Andrade seems content in the division she once reigned as champion.
Though Andrade is ranked at no. 4, she already owns a win over the no. 3 ranked Amanda Lemos, submitting her in April 2022, but dominant losses to the champion and top two contenders. After consecutive top-five wins, it is hard to give Andrade another step back in the rankings, but given her history, there does not appear to be any other option.
Assuming Andrade is content to stay at strawweight and continue her pursuit of a rematch with Zhang Weili, the former champion will likely next step into the Octagon against the surging Virna Jandiroba, who is the highest-ranked opponent she has not already faced. Jandiroba, no. 5 in the division, just picked up her third straight win at UFC Atlantic City over Loopy Godinez.
Andrade's loss to Weili looks ominous on paper, but the UFC would likely not be opposed to a rematch given they had the then-champion turn around three months after winning the belt and defend in enemy territory. Andrade always has the looming option of a trilogy bout with Rose Namajunas, but unless she goes back to flyweight, a win over Jandiroba could make her the next title challenger in her natural division.