Matchmaking for Alex Pereira, Max Holloway other UFC 300 winners
Here's who we think a the winners from UFC 300 should fight next.
By Jaren Kawada
Renato Moicano
"Money" Moicano flew under the radar as a winner on the early prelims of UFC 300 but picked up another big win and advancement in his career.
He struggled against Jalin Turner in the first round but for reasons nobody can explain, was essentially gifted a win from the 6'3" lightweight who dropped him late in the round but chose not to go in for a finish. Moicano now has several options on the table that he would like to pursue but the fight he has been pushing for with Paddy Pimblett is not likely the answer.
Moicano called himself the best lightweight in the world after the win, but that is not who he is. Moicano is certainly a fun fighter with an always entertaining post-fight interview but routinely struggles with elite strikers and has yet to face an opponent in the top 15 who can match his grappling.
With the win, Moicano should now advance to no. 10 in the rankings, set to face an opponent with a single-digit number next. The top of the division is now even more log-jammed following UFC 300 but Moicano should next face an opponent who can match his grappling skills. Beneil Dariush would be a viable option but a better matchup would exist against fellow UFC 300 fighter Charles Oliveira.
Oliveira and Moicano are two of the most beloved lightweights in the UFC and two fighters fans hate to see lose. In a matchup against each other, there are few results fans would be upset by. Though ranked in the top five, Oliveira is not one to say no to a matchup and would likely enjoy one against a grappler after facing a series of strikers.
It has reached the point in Moicano's career that the UFC will need to see where his potential truly lies and a win over Oliveira would make him undeniable. A win for Oliveira would also put him back in another title eliminator situation.