Mark Zuckerberg tore his ACL sparring for planned 'competitive MMA fight' (PHOTOS)
Mark Zuckerberg's MMA debut has been postponed due to a serious knee injury.
By Amy Kaplan
Mark Zuckerberg has joined the torn ACL club.
According to the Facebook and Instagram founder, he injured his knee while he was preparing to compete in MMA.
"Tore my ACL sparring and just got out of surgery to replace it," he wrote on Instagram on Friday afternoon. "Grateful for the doctors and team taking care of me. I was training for a competitive MMA fight early next year, but now that's delayed a bit. Still looking forward to doing it after I recover. Thanks to everyone for the love and support."
Is Mark Zuckerberg fighting Elon Musk?
At one point in time, a fight between Zuckerberg was in negotiations with Twitter CEO, Elon Musk for an MMA fight but after the two went back and forth several times even bringing UFC president Dana White into it, the fight lost steam.
Zuckerberg had previously trained with former and current UFC champions Alexander Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya. Musk trained with former UFC champion Georges St-Pierre.
In September Zuckerberg said he would be fighting and it wouldn't be Musk.
“Maybe next year. Not Elon, but someone,” Zuckerberg told The Verge. “I want to keep competing, but I just need to find someone.”
There's no more information about what fight Zuckerberg was preparing for or who he was training with.