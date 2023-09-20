Mansour Barnaoui is the Bellator 299 fighter to watch
Bellator 299 features several big fights. Mansour Barnaoui wants to turn his fortunes around with a victory over Jay-Jay Wilson.
Bellator is one show closer to the big 300, but before the promotion gets there, Bellator 299 is up first. The main event of this show pits Johnny Eblen against Fabian Edwards as Eblen attempts to defend the middleweight championship for the second time. There are several other fighters to pay close attention to many of them, including Mansour Barnaoui who is looking to climb higher in the Bellator lightweight rankings.
Coming into Bellator 299, Barnaoui is currently sitting in the ninth position among the 155-pound weight class. He’s looking to bounce back from the unanimous decision loss he took to Brett Primus back at Bellator 296 in May. Before that defeat, Barnaoui was riding a wave of momentum that saw him win eight straight fights, dating back to 2016.
With 12 years of fighting experience under his belt, Barnaoui has fought for several major promotions throughout the world, including M-1, BAMMA, and the last year spent in Bellator. Curt Warburton is perhaps the biggest victory on his record, and that would be a name some hardcore fans wouldn’t recognize. Still, Barnaoui has spent time in the cage with some top names in mixed martial arts including Kevin Lee, Mateusz Gamrot, and Islam Makhachev. Coming into Bellator 296, Barnaoui boasts a 20-5 professional record.
Jay-Jay Wilson looks to continue building his momentum in Bellator
Jay-Jay Wilson will stand across from Barnaoui, continuing his Bellator run that dates back to Bellator 201 in 2018. He has a 9-1 professional record, with only two of those pro fights happening outside of Bellator. Fight fans last saw him compete at Bellator 286 where he picked up a split decision victory over Vladimir Tokov.