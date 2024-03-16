Madonna may have sabotaged UFC 301
There's only room for one event in Rio de Janeiro on May 4 and something tells us people will pick Madonna over UFC 301.
By Amy Kaplan
On Friday the UFC announced the full card, including a title fight for their return to Brazil. UFC 301 is set for May 4 in Rio de Janeiro with Alexandre Pantoja defending his title against the surging Steve Erceg.
Also on the card are Brazilians Michel Pereira, Vitor Petrino, Joanderson Brito, and Caio Borralho, among many others.
When the announcement was made several fans and media wondered why No. 10-ranked Erceg was given the title shot over No. 7-ranked Muhammad Mokaev, who seemed the next logical opponent for Pantoja.
He wasn't the only one wondering, Mokaev took to Twitter to react to the news.
"They can delay my title shot but they cannot delay my drive and passion to this game! See u all soon! You just made me even more motivated," he tweeted. In a follow-up tweet, he also wrote, "Don’t get me wrong there’s no hate on Pantoja and Erceg. 2 top fighters who just doing their job, they don’t make fights, as much as I know… I just wanna fight with the best fighters in the world and challenge myself! That’s why I’m in UFC. Already beat 2 ex title contenders…"
But the main event isn't the only issue the UFC has in front of them.
There's also Madonna. Yep, you read that right, Madonna may be a big speed bump on the way to making UFC 301 a success.
According to a Rio-based newspaper O Globo, the Queen of Pop is ending her tour with a free concert on May 4, the very same day at UFC 301. “It’s time to get ready! The Queen of Pop arrives in Rio de Janeiro for a free and historic show at Copacabana Beach,” the outlet reported. “Madonna closes out The Celebration Tour here in Wonder City, marking her 40-year career with a show that promises to be her biggest yet.”
I can't imagine anyone passing up a potentially historic music moment that costs them nothing over a likely overpriced UFC ticket. The concert which has been dubbed “the ultimate beach party” will be the first time that Madonna performs in Brazil since her MDNA tour in 2021.
And yes, we know that the UFC goes up against concerts, sporting events and other things all the time but this is Madonna AND IT'S FREE.
Take a look at the UFC 301 fight card and see if you'd pay to watch that over a free Madonna concert.