LOOK: Did the UFC censor Francis Ngannou out of the UFC 294 embedded video?
The UFC is still shading Francis Ngannou.
By Amy Kaplan
In a recent episode of UFC Embedded, it appears as though someone blurred out "Francis Ngannou" from Kamaru Usman's t-shirt.
It was Ngannou who pointed out the slight, sharing a screenshot of the moment and wrote, "Hey bro [Kamaru Usman] that's a nice shirt you have there but I can't see what is in front."
The shirt is a Roots of Fight exclusive for Ngannou's upcoming fight with boxer Tyson Fury. You can see Ngannou wearing it in the photo below.
Ngannou and UFC president Dana White had a contentious split after White and Ngannou could not come to terms with the UFC over contract negotiations.
He left the UFC and signed with PFL where he will be an athlete ambassador and will act as the chairman and minority equity owner of PFL Africa.
Usman, a friend of Ngannou's an a fellow African MMA fighter, is stepping in on just hine days notice to fight Khamzat Chimaev at middleweight.
MMA Twitter reacts to 'next level petty' move by UFC
MMA Twitter noticed the blur at took to social media to react.
"That’s wild they hating on Francis so bad," someone tweeted. Another fan wrote, "Enough is enough, the UFC is so petty and the only reason Jones is champ is because he didn’t fight Francis."
The UFC does typical block out things like brands or competition to their paid sponsors, so perhaps that's the mindset they are follwoing in censoring Ngannou.