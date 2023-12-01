LOOK: New video shows Arman Tsarukyan confront Bobby Green at UFC Austin host hotel
Arman Tsarukyan goes for the throat of Bobby Green in the UFC Austin fighter hotel.
By Amy Kaplan
Earlier this week Bobby Green revealed that Arman Tsarukyan and his team confronted him in an unprovoked attack at the host hotel at UFC Austin. Now new video has surfaced that appears to confirm most of Green's story.
In the video, which was released by Tsarukyan as part of his fight week blog on YouTube, you see Tsarukyan and his team approach Green who is on the phone doing an interview with the press.
"You’re talking s*** about me," you can hear Tsarukyan say as he corners Green against a wall. Green warns him to “get your people out of my face."
Bobby Green and Arman Tsarukyan altercation puts a damper on UFC Austin
“We can do one on one,” Tsarukyan says, to which Green replies, “We can do whatever you want to do," and then pushes him away from him.
Tsarukyan immediately lunges for Green's throat before it's broken up by the teammates and Green is ushered away.
"Be professional," someone yells though it's unclear who it was that gave the warning.
The fight ends but Tsarukyan and his team come back to the lobby, where Green is still hanging out. They approach again before you hear someone say the police have been called and the video cuts off.
So far the UFC has not commented on what happened.
The pair are both fighting at UFC Austin on Saturday night with Tsarukyan headlining opposite Beneil Dariush and Green in the co-main event slot versus Jalin Turner. It will be interesting if the two will call each other out if they win their bouts.