LOOK: Michael Chandler uses Aaron Rodgers to taunt Conor McGregor
Aaron Rodgers was brought into pre-fight trash talk between Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor.
By Amy Kaplan
Former UFC champion Conor McGregor has been sitting on the sidelines of the sport he once dominated due, in part, to an injury he sustained fighting Dustin Poirier in July 2021. The injury, a seriously broken ankle that required surgery and extensive rehab has kept him from fighting ever since then.
But his return looked imminent when he agreed to coach The Ultimate Fighter alongside Michael Chandler, who would be his next opponent. Unfortunately, that fight has still not been booked and doesn't seem to be any closer to becoming official.
On Monday, Nov. 13, Chandler took to social media to taunt McGregor in hopes of lighting a fire under him to make the fight happen quicker.
Chandler used the news that veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers was set to return after his own injury.
"What a stud. A lesser man would take 3 years to heal from an injury.
@AaronRodgers12 This is what it looks like when you really want to return to competition… #wherethefookisthatguy," Chandler tweeted.
Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles in the first game of the Jets season
Rodgers, who is currently signed to the New York Jets, tore his Achilles in the first game of the season just two months ago. That injury would normally put someone out for the rest of the season but Rodgers updated his timeline to return in time for the playoffs.
"He said, ‘I know it sounds insane, but you do a good surgery, you have a good patient, it makes this possible,’" NBC sideline reporter Melissa Stark said on the Sunday Night Football broadcast.
Unfortunately, it seems that might be a bit of an exaggeration, according to Rodgers.
"I mean, obviously, that was said with a little tongue in cheek there. It’d be nice to be back in a couple weeks, but that’s probably not anywhere near a realistic timeline," Rodgers said Tuesday. "It could be a few, it could be a lot. It’s more of a phrase that didn’t have a specific timetable. I said it smiling, joking… obviously it’s gonna be more than a couple weeks."
It will be interesting to see who returns first, Rodgers or McGregor.