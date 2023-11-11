LOOK: Jamall Emmers hushes NY crowd with knockout of Dennis Buzukja (Video)
Jamall Emmers missed weight ahead of his UFC 295 fight.
By Amy Kaplan
Jamall Emmers didn't let his opponent's hometown crowd intimidate him when he stepped into the Octagon and knocked out Dennis Buzukja in under one minute.
The finish came at officially 49 seconds but is slightly darkened by him missing weight ahead of the fight. He alluded to "challenges" in his post-fight speech but didn't directly acknowledge the issues on the scales.
Emmers is coming off a loss at UFC Jacksonville and badly needed a win if he had hopes of staying on the UFC roster. His opponent, Long Island's Buzukja has dropped his two UFC opportunities coming off a loss to Sean Woodson in August.
Watch Jamall Emmers drop Dennis Buzukja in just 49 seconds at UFC 295