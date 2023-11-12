LOOK: Israel Adesanya reacts to Alex Pereira's win with brutal meme
Israel Adesanya isn't bothered by Alex Pereira calling him out at UFC 295.
By Amy Kaplan
Former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya may have taken a break from fighting but he isn't taking a break from social media.
After his former rival called him out at UFC 295, Adesanya took to Twitter to respond.
"Let it goooo," Adesanya tweeted along with an image of Pereira knocked out with a Frozen wig photoshopped on him. The photo also had the text "lol rent free ... I sleep good."
Adesanya and Pereira have fought four times throughout their combat sports career. The first two meetings were in the kickboxing ring, Pereira won both fights. Then they reunited in the Octagon and Pereira won again, taking the title from the long-standing champion. In their fourth fight, Adesanya finally won, knocking out Pereira.
After Pereira won the light heavyweight title at UFC 295, he called out Adesanya for an MMA trilogy.
“Adesanya, come to daddy,” he said in the Octagon.
After the fight, Pereira doubled down on the callout.
“I meant what I said over there,” Pereira said through an interpreter. “I think I owe this to Adesanya. He motivated me first, and the whole thing with him staying out all this time until 2027, I think it’s a waste of talent. I think I can bring him back.”
It appears as though Adesanya is going to take his hiatus seriously and won't be tempted back to the Octagon until he'd ready.