LOOK: Gisele Bundchen earns purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu from rumored boyfriend
Gisele Bundchen has been training since 2021.
By Amy Kaplan
On Dec. 4, supermodel Gisele Bundchen revealed she'd earned her purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu via her now-expired Instagram Story.
She trains at the Valente Brothers academy in Miami Beach, FL along with the two children she shared with NFL star Tom Brady.
"Thank you for teaching us this incredible art that helps us on and off the mat," Bundchen captioned one of the photos. She also thanked the brothers for “touching so many lives.”
After Bundchen and Brady split, rumors spread that she was dating Joaquim Valente, thought she has never directly confirmed or denied the rumors.
"He's a person that I admire and that I trust. It's so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy," she told Vanity Fair. "I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I'm divorced, I'm sure that they're going to try to attach me to anything."
She has been training at the academy since 2021, which has raised some eyebrows about the quickness of her belt promotion.
"I became really interested in the philosophy [behind practicing jiu-jitsu]," she told Dust magazine in November in an article that can be found on the Valente Brothers website. "It felt very much in line with what I believe in and look for in my life, and how I have a path to develop and become the best version of myself."